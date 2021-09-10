Volkswagen Polo, Vento, and T-Roc are now available via subscription

Volkswagen is offering subscription program for Polo, Vento, and T-Roc in India

Volkswagen India, in association with Orix, is offering a subscription-based car ownership program for its Polo, Vento, and T-Roc models. The program has a tenure of 24-48 months and is available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The monthly rental for the Polo, Vento, and T-Roc is pegged at Rs. 16,500, Rs. 27,000, and Rs. 59,000, respectively. Here are more details.

Information

What does the rental include?

As part of the subscription, Orix is covering periodic maintenance and insurance of the vehicles, in addition to 100% on-road financing. Buyers can also upgrade or return the four-wheeler at their convenience.

Car #1

Volkswagen Polo

The Volkswagen Polo flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a cascading grille, a rear spoiler, cornering headlights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, fabric upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and two airbags for safety. The car runs on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 108.62hp/175Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Car #2

Volkswagen Vento

The Volkswagen Vento has a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with a honeycomb mesh, LED headlights with DRLs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. It gets a 5-seater cabin with cruise control, a touchscreen infotainment console, and four airbags. The vehicle is fueled by a 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 108.62hp/175Nm and is paired to a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Car #3

Volkswagen T-Roc

The Volkswagen T-Roc features a chromed grille, roof rails, a rear spoiler, LED headlights with DRLs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a sunroof, five seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, and six airbags for safety. The SUV runs on a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine that generates 148hp of power and 250Nm of torque. The mill is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Information

How much do they cost?

The Volkswagen Polo falls in the Rs. 6.27-9.99 lakh price-bracket, while the Vento is priced between Rs. 9.99-14.10 lakh. Finally, the T-Roc carries a price-tag of Rs. 21.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).