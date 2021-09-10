Bookings for Mercedes-Benz EQC's second batch re-opened in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 10, 2021, 12:45 am

Mercedes-Benz EQC's second batch to start arriving from October

Mercedes-Benz has re-opened bookings for the second batch of its EQC electric SUV in India. The car can be booked online or via the company's dealerships. The second lot will start arriving from October onward with updated features such as an upgraded 11kW home charger and a relocated spare wheel. To recall, the EQC was launched in India last September. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports 20-inch alloy wheels

The Mercedes-Benz EQC features an attractive design with a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded grille, a blacked-out air dam, and projector headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, window wiper, and sleek taillights connected with a light bar are available on the rear section of the vehicle.

Information

It runs on a 408hp all-electric powertrain

The Mercedes-Benz EQC packs an 80kWh battery paired with two electric motors. The powertrain produces 408hp of power, 760Nm of torque, and delivers a range of 455-471km. The updated 11kW charger reduces the charging time by 3.5 hours.

Interiors

Nine airbags are provided for safety

Mercedes-Benz EQC offers a premium cabin with five ventilated seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and USB chargers at the front and back. It also houses 13 speakers and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are nine airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Mercedes-Benz EQC: Pricing and availability

The Mercedes-Benz EQC carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.06 crore (ex-showroom) in India. Bookings for the second batch are underway and the availability of the eSUV has been expanded from six cities to 50 cities.