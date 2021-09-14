BMW X5 SportX Plus launched at Rs. 77.9 lakh

BMW X5 SportX Plus is offered in xDrive 40i and xDrive 30d versions

BMW has launched a new SportX Plus trim for its X5 SUV in India at a starting price of Rs. 77.9 lakh. It replaces the outgoing SportX trim and now serves as the new entry point to the X5 range. Available in xDrive 40i and xDrive 30d styles, the SportX Plus offers an adaptive suspension, BMW Live Cockpit, leather seats and more.

Exteriors

It has a chrome-finished kidney grille

The BMW X5 SportX Plus has a muscular bonnet and a large chrome-finished kidney grille flanked by slim LED headlights. The side profile reveals silvered roof rails, chrome garnish around the windows, body-colored door handles, black B pillars, and a strong body line connecting the front and rear fenders. The car has a wheelbase of 2,975mm and runs on designer alloy wheels.

Interiors

Inside, there is a panoramic sunroof and leather seats

The BMW X5 SportX Plus offers a premium cabin, featuring sport seats in Sensatec leather, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and 4-zone climate control. The car is equipped with BMW's Live Cockpit Professional display with support for BMW Gesture Control and other new-age connectivity features like Apple CarPlay. For safety, it gets multiple airbags, hands-free parking, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Under the hood

The SportX Plus trim is available with two engine options

The BMW X5 SportX Plus is available with two powertrain choices. The xDrive 40i is backed by a 3.0-liter, in-line, 6-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 340hp of power and 450Nm of peak torque. The xDrive 30d gets a 3.0-liter, in-line, 6-cylinder turbocharged diesel motor that delivers 265hp/620Nm. Both the engine options come paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Information

BMW X5 SportX Plus: Pricing

The BMW X5 SportX Plus costs Rs. 77.9 lakh for the xDrive 40i variant and Rs. 79.5 lakh for the xDrive 30d version (both prices, ex-showroom). They are locally produced at the BMW plant in Chennai and can be booked online via the company's website.