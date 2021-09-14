BMW X1 v/s Citroen C5 Aircross: Which one is better?

2021 BMW X1 and Citroen C5 Aircross come with 2.0-liter diesel engines

The premium 5-seater compact SUV space has been dominated by the German automakers but Citroen believes its C5 Aircross can be an interesting alternative with its focus on comfort, luxury, and practicality. Hence, to get a better perspective, we have brought in the popular BMW X1 to see how well the C5 Aircross compares with its German rival. Here's our comparison.

Exteriors

Both the SUVs have their own distinct design identities

Both the C5 Aircross and BMW X1 have their own distinct design identities and are quite different in terms of aesthetics. The C5 Aircross is more futuristic-looking with its unique two-part grille and square-shaped exterior theme. It is a fairly large SUV yet treads a more crossover-oriented design path. In comparison, the X1 is sportier while having a more conventional design.

Interiors

BMW X1's interior is more driver-focused

Inside, the C5 Aircross is unlike any other SUV with its myriad of shapes and design details matching the exterior. The wool and cloth upholstery gives a plush seating experience. The rear seats themselves are quite practical given they are individually adjustable for three passengers. The BMW X1 has a more driver-focused cabin with impressive build quality and decent seating space.

Features

From a panoramic sunroof to dual-zone climate control

Both the SUVs are well equipped with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and a rear-view camera. The X1 adds in powered front seats, while the C5 Aircross has a fully digital instrument cluster and hands-free parking. The SUVs also offer a raft of safety equipment as standard, including six airbags and traction control.

Performance

The X1 is sportier while the C5 focuses on comfort

The C5 Aircross is only available with a 2.0-liter diesel engine which develops 177hp/400Nm. The X1 gets two choices with our test car being a 2.0-liter diesel variant producing 190hp/400Nm. Both offer an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. In terms of driving experience, the X1 is clearly the sportier of the two while the C5 Aircross focuses on comfort and ease of use.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

The Citroen C5 Aircross (Rs. 30-32.3 lakh) is surely an interesting proposition that goes beyond the usual SUV template with its unique styling and soothing demeanor. It will appeal to those who like to stand out from the crowd. The BMW X1 (Rs. 38.9-43 lakh), on the other hand, is the driver's choice and a more traditional luxury SUV.