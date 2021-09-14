BMW M4 CSL previewed in spy images ahead of unveiling

Spy shots reveal design details of BMW M4 CSL

German automaker BMW is expected to unveil its performance-oriented M4 CSL car in 2022. Now, a test mule of the car wrapped in camouflage has been spied testing on the roads, revealing important details of its design. The snaps suggest that it will flaunt a huge kidney grille, a prominent front splitter, and designer multi-spoke wheels. Here are more details.

The car will have ducktail spoiler and quad exhaust tips

The BMW M4 CSL will have a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a huge kidney grille with Y-shaped elements, a ducktail spoiler, a prominent front splitter, and narrow headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and quad exhaust tips will be available on the rear end.

It might run on a 540hp, 3.0-liter engine

BMW M4 CSL is likely to run on a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline-six engine mated to an 8-speed AMT gearbox and a rear-wheel-drive system. The mill is expected to generate a maximum power of around 540hp.

The vehicle should get head-up display and bucket seats

BMW M4 CSL is expected to get a luxurious cabin with carbon fiber elements, Merino leather bucket seats with integrated head restraints, a head-up display, Alcantara leather upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The four-wheeler should house a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for navigation and BMW's personal voice assistant. Multiple airbags will ensure the passengers' safety.

How much will it cost?

In the US, the BMW M4 CSL is expected to carry a hefty premium over the M4 Competition Coupe which carries a starting price tag of $74,700 (roughly Rs. 55 lakh). Its debut in India seems unclear.