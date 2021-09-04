Hyundai ALCAZAR Platinum (O) 7-seater launched at Rs. 19.6 lakh

In a bid to boost sales, Hyundai has launched a Platinum (O) 7-seater variant of its ALCAZAR SUV in India. It costs Rs. 15,000 less than the 6-seater model. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a 1.5-liter diesel engine that makes 114.5hp of power. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car has triangular headlights and 18-inch wheels

The Hyundai ALCAZAR Platinum (O) 7-seater model has a muscular bonnet, a chrome-studded grille, triangular LED headlights with DRLs, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear section of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 115hp, 1.5-liter engine

The Hyundai ALCAZAR Platinum (O) 7-seater runs on a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 114.5hp of power and 250Nm of torque. The motor is linked to a 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

Interiors

A 360-degree-view camera and Bose sound system are offered

The Hyundai ALCAZAR Platinum (O) 7-seater model has a spacious cabin, featuring a wireless charger, electrically adjustable driver's seat, Bose sound system, ambient lighting, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, traction control, crash sensors, a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS with EBD ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

How much does it cost?

In India, the Hyundai ALCAZAR Platinum (O) 7-seater costs Rs. 19.64 lakh. Meanwhile, the four-wheeler starts at Rs. 16.30 lakh for the Prestige 7-seater (petrol) and goes up to Rs. 20.14 lakh for the range-topping Signature DT (diesel) automatic trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).