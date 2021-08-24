2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared spied testing; design details revealed

Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared spied testing

German automaker Mercedes-Benz will unveil the 2022 iteration of its G-Class 4x4 Squared SUV later this year. Now, a partially camouflaged test mule of the upcoming vehicle has been spied testing in California, revealing its design details. The video suggests that it will have squared windows, a roof rack with a ladder, and off-road-biased tires. Here are more details.

Exteriors

It will flaunt round headlights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel

The new Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared will have a flat bonnet, a large grille with vertical slats, circular headlights, rectangular taillamps, a roof-mounted trim piece, and a prominent bumper. A roof rack with a ladder will also be available. It will be flanked by flared wheel arches, side steppers, and large black-colored wheels. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel will grace the rear section.

Information

The standard G-Class gets two engine choices in India

Engine details of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared are unavailable as of now. For reference, the standard G-Class in India runs on a BS6-compliant 4.0-liter petrol engine that makes 577hp/850Nm or a 3.0-liter diesel mill that generates 282hp/600Nm.

Interiors

Five seats and nine airbags should be available inside

The new Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared should have a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring leather upholstery, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It is likely to pack a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Nine airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared: Pricing

Pricing details of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared will be revealed at the time of its launch sometime next year. In India, the standard model starts at Rs. 1.62 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi).