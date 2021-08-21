Prior to launch, Tesla Model Y spied testing in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 09:12 pm

American auto giant Tesla is expected to enter the Indian market later this year. In the latest development, a test mule of its Model Y coupe-style SUV sans camouflage has been spied testing on the roads. The four-wheeler has a minimalist design, a tech-loaded cabin, and is fueled by an electric powertrain that promises a range of almost 525km. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts LED headlights and bumper-mounted vents

The Tesla Model Y has a tinted black-colored glass roof, a sculpted hood, angular LED headlights with DRLs, and fog lamps as well as air vents on the bumper. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a raked windscreen, and a raised boot lid spoiler are available on the rear.

Information

It attains a top speed of 217km/h

The Tesla Model Y packs two electric motors and a battery pack that delivers a range of almost 525km per charge. The car can sprint from 0-96km/h in 4.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 217km/h.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a 15.0-inch touchscreen and heated seats

The Tesla Model Y has a spacious 5/7-seater cabin, featuring heated front and rear seats, a HEPA air filtration system, a simple dashboard, a 14-speaker sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, blind-spot monitoring, emergency braking, and the "Self-Driving" capability are also offered.

Information

Tesla Model Y: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Tesla Model Y in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the car is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).