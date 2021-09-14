Honda CRF190L adventure bike to be launched in China

Japanese automaker Honda will launch a new entry-level adventure bike in China by the end of this year. Called CRF190L, the two-wheeler will have a sporty design and shall be capable of off-roading. Under the hood, it will draw power from a 184.4cc, single-cylinder engine paired to a 5-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will have a windshield and spoked wheels

Honda CRF190L is expected to be based on the same platform as the Honda CB200X. It will have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, high-set handlebars, round mirrors, and a raised windscreen. The bike should pack a digital instrument console and a full-LED lighting setup. It will ride on wire-spoked wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires.

Information

It will run on a 17hp, 184cc engine

Honda CRF190L is likely to be powered by a 184.4cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill makes 17hp of power at 8,500rpm and 16.1Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.

Safety

It should get telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Honda CRF190L will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. ABS for better handling should also be offered. Suspension duties on the adventure bike are likely to be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

What about its availability?

The Honda CRF190L entry-level adventure motorcycle will be up for grabs in China by the end of 2021. If the bike is successful there, it might also make its way to India.