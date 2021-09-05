BMW CE 02 concept e-scooter, with a 90km range, revealed

German automaker BMW Motorrad has unveiled its CE 02 concept scooter. Its arrival in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a futuristic design and is available with an LED headlight and LCD instrument console. Under the hood, it is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of 90km on a single charge. Here are more details.

The scooter has 15-inch tires and a bench seat

The BMW CE 02 has a flat silicone bench seat, an underbody bracket that can be used as a storage space, "CE 02" graphics on the battery, and tall handlebars. The scooter packs a quad-LED headlamp and a color LCD instrument cluster with support for navigation. It rides on blacked-out wheels shod in chunky 15-inch tires and tips the scales at 120kg.

It attains a top speed of 90km/h

The BMW CE 02 draws power from an electric powertrain that generates a maximum power of 14.75hp. The vehicle hits a top speed of 90km/h and promises a range of 90km on a single charge.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the BMW CE 02 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear whether ABS is also available. Suspension duties on the concept electric scooter are taken care of by beefy inverted forks on the front side and a single-sided swingarm on the rear end.

BMW CE 02: Availability

The BMW CE 02 is a concept electric scooter and it is unclear whether the vehicle would head to production. Provided it does, the two-wheeler is unlikely to make its way to our shores.