2022 KTM RC 200 with cosmetic changes, new features revealed

KTM reveals its 2022 RC 200 bike

Austrian automaker KTM has revealed the 2022 iteration of its RC 200 motorbike for the international markets. It should make its way to India soon. As for the highlights, the bike has a refreshed look and comes with a digital instrument cluster as well as a halogen headlight. It draws power from a 199.5cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The bike is available in two dual-tone colors

The 2022 KTM RC 200 sits on a revised chassis with a bolted sub-frame and has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an underbelly exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and rides on orange-colored alloy wheels. It is available in two shades with a dual-tone finish: Black and White.

It runs on a 25hp, 200cc engine

The 2022 KTM RC 200 draws power from a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 25.4hp of maximum power and 19.5Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

It gets 43mm front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 KTM RC 200 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS having Supermoto mode for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 43mm WP APEX big piston forks on the front side and a WP APEX mono-shock unit on the rear.

2022 KTM RC 200: Pricing and availability

The 2022 KTM RC 200 sports bike is expected to be launched in India this month. The two-wheeler is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom).