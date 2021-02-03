-
BMW 3 Series line-up updated; starts at Rs. 42.6 lakhLast updated on Feb 03, 2021, 01:25 pm
-
BMW has updated its 3 Series line-up for the model year 2021 in India. Following the rejig, the 320d Sport trim has been taken off the shelf, meaning the diesel-powered sedan is now available only in 320d Luxury Line form.
The 330i petrol model continues to be available in entry-level Sport and range-topping M Sport variants.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
2021 BMW 3 Series: At a glance
-
The 2021 BMW 3 Series has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, the company's signature kidney grille with chrome surrounds, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights.
The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and dual exhaust tips grace the rear section of the car.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The 2021 BMW 3 Series gets two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill that makes 258hp/400Nm and a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel motor that generates 190hp/400Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
The 2021 BMW 3 Series has a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It houses a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
There are multiple airbags, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and vehicle stability control system to ensure the safety of the passengers.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
The diesel variant of the BMW 3 Series (320d Luxury Line) is priced at Rs. 47.9 lakh. The petrol model starts at Rs. 42.6 lakh for the 330i Sport trim and goes up to Rs. 49.9 lakh for the M Sport variant (all prices, ex-showroom).