BMW has updated its 3 Series line-up for the model year 2021 in India. Following the rejig, the 320d Sport trim has been taken off the shelf, meaning the diesel-powered sedan is now available only in 320d Luxury Line form. The 330i petrol model continues to be available in entry-level Sport and range-topping M Sport variants. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 BMW 3 Series: At a glance

The 2021 BMW 3 Series has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, the company's signature kidney grille with chrome surrounds, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and dual exhaust tips grace the rear section of the car.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 BMW 3 Series gets two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill that makes 258hp/400Nm and a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel motor that generates 190hp/400Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 BMW 3 Series has a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are multiple airbags, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and vehicle stability control system to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information What about the pricing?