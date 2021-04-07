-
Citroen C5 Aircross launched in India at Rs. 30 lakhLast updated on Apr 07, 2021, 03:39 pm
-
French automaker Citroen's C5 Aircross SUV, which was unveiled in February, has been launched in India. It is offered in two variants: Feel and Shine.
As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin with many features. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Here are more details.
-
-
Exteriors
The car comes with split LED headlights
-
Citroen C5 Aircross has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, muscular bonnet, a two-part grille, a wide air dam, and split LED headlights.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, a C-shaped chrome stripe around the window line, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Rectangular LED taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a roof-mounted spoiler are available on the rear.
-
Information
It runs on a 175hp, 2.0-liter diesel engine
-
The Citroen C5 Aircross draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The motor generates 175hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. It also comes with four traction modes: Standard, Snow, Sand, and All-terrain.
-
Interiors
The vehicle has a spacious cabin with many features
-
Citroen C5 Aircross has a premium 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, ambient lighting, an air purifier, and three reclinable seats in the second row.
It packs a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Multiple airbags, traction control, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.
-
Information
Citroen C5 Aircross: Pricing
-
In India, the Feel (mono-tone) model of the Citroen C5 Aircross costs Rs. 29.9 lakh, the Feel (dual-tone) variant costs Rs. 30.4 lakh, and the Shine model costs Rs. 31.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). You can read our review here: https://bit.ly/3sDy3zE.