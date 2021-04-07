French automaker Citroen's C5 Aircross SUV, which was unveiled in February, has been launched in India. It is offered in two variants: Feel and Shine.

As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin with many features. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Here are more details.