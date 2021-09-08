Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR to debut on September 14

Prior to its global debut on September 14, British automaker Triumph has teased its Speed Triple 1200 RR semi-faired sports bike. The teaser hints that the motorcycle will have a retro-inspired look, featuring a round headlight surrounded by a sharp fairing, a rider-only saddle, and an upswept exhaust. It should be fueled by a 178hp, 1,160cc liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will have clip-on handlebars and full-LED lighting

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR will have a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, a circular headlight housed within an angular fairing, clip-on handlebars, and a raised transparent windshield. The motorcycle should pack an all-LED lighting setup, a TFT instrument cluster, and ride on designer wheels. It might have a fuel storage capacity of 15.5-liter and weigh around 200kg.

Information

It might be fueled by a 178hp, 1,160cc engine

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR is likely to run on a 1,160cc, in-line, 3-cylinder engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 178hp at 10,750rpm and a peak torque of 125Nm at 9,000rpm.

Safety

Disc brakes will be available on both the wheels

To ensure the rider's safety, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to prevent skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the bike should be handled by electronically adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR: Pricing and availability

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR will make its way to India next year. Here, it is likely to carry a premium over the Speed Triple 1200 RS which is priced at Rs. 16.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).