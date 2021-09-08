Lotus Emira GT4 concept, with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, revealed

Lotus reveals its Emira GT4 concept racing car

Lotus has revealed a track-only concept version of its Emira car, called the Emira GT4. The four-wheeler is designed in association with UK-based motorsport engineering firm RML Group and the production version will participate in GT4-classed races. It has an updated design as compared to Emira, some new safety features, an upgraded suspension, and draws power from a 3.5-liter, supercharged, V6 engine.

Exteriors

The car flaunts 18-inch wheels and a massive rear wing

Lotus Emira GT4 features a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with vents, sleek swept-back headlights, a prominent front splitter, and a dual-tone paintwork. It is flanked by ORVMs, air scoops, and 18-inch wheels shod in Pirelli GT4 tires. A massive wing and twin exhaust tips are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, the car has a length of 4,410mm and tips the scales at 1,260kg.

Information

It runs on a 400hp, 3.5-liter engine

The Lotus Emira GT4 draws power from a Toyota-sourced 3.5-liter, supercharged, V6 engine that generates 400hp of power. The mill is linked to a 6-speed xTrac paddle-shift gearbox that sends power to the rear wheels using a limited-slip differential.

Interiors

It will get a fire extinguisher and Motec-supplied dashboard

The interiors of the Lotus Emira GT4 have not been revealed as of now. However, we expect it to have two seats and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. The car will also house a new Motec-supplied dashboard with data-logging software. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, a fire extinguisher, and an FIA-ready roll cage with 6-point harnesses will also be available.

Information

What about its availability?

The Lotus Emira GT4 will be unveiled in production form later this year in the UK. The car will be built in limited numbers for the 2022 racing season. However, its pricing details are currently unavailable.