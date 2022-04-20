Auto

Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Edition, with sporty looks, goes official

Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Edition, with sporty looks, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 20, 2022, 03:15 pm 2 min read

Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Edition will be available in the UK from June (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled the Legacy Edition of its XSR125 motorbike. It will be up for grabs in the UK from June onward. As for the highlights, the vehicle flaunts several cosmetic changes such as gloss black paintwork and spoked wheels. However, in terms of features and mechanicals, the model remains the same as the standard bike.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha XSR125 went official in Europe last year. The introduction of its Legacy Edition should raise its appeal in the Old Continent thanks to a myriad of cosmetic upgrades.

The two-wheeler is unlikely to arrive on our shores anytime soon. Provided it does, the rivalry in the luxury two-wheeler segment will be raised to a great extent.

Design The bike has golden-colored rims and aluminium exhaust

The Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Edition sits on a deltabox-style beam frame and sports a gloss black paint, a sloping fuel tank with golden-colored stripes and 'Yamaha' lettering, a two-piece aluminium exhaust, and a single-piece seat. The bike packs an all-LED setup for lighting and a blue-backlit digital instrument console. It rides on golden-colored wire-spoked rims shod in block-patterned Metzeler Karoo tires.

Information It runs on a 15hp, 125cc engine

The Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Edition draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 14.8hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 11.5Nm at 8,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 37mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Edition: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Edition sports a price-figure of £4,950 (around Rs. 4.92 lakh). However, no details pertaining to the motorcycle's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.