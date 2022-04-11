Auto

Ahead of launch, 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6's official bookings start

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 can be booked by paying Rs. 11,000 (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki will launch its facelifted XL6 MPV in India on April 21. Now, official bookings for the vehicle have commenced on payment of a token amount of Rs. 11,000. As for the highlights, the car will have minute cosmetic tweaks and a spacious cabin with new features. It will draw power from a 1.5-liter K-Series petrol engine with hybrid technology.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will receive its first update in India since its debut in 2019. Its facelifted version should offer better looks and improved performance.

The car is expected to be priced competitively in our market and will rival the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo. The rivalry in the MPV segment will be raised to a great extent.

Exteriors The car will have a new grille and larger wheels

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will sport a muscular bonnet, a tweaked grille, LED headlights with DRLs, and a silvered skid plate. It will be flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, ORVMs, and larger redesigned alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around LED taillamps will be available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it will have a wheelbase of 2,740mm.

Information A 6-speed automatic transmission will be offered

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will run on a 1.5-liter, K-Series, Dual VVT petrol engine with smart hybrid technology. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed automatic gearbox along with paddle shifters.

Interiors The MPV will get six seats and a rear-view camera

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 will have a 6-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, rear AC vents, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It should pack a new touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Suzuki Connect. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing details of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 in India will be revealed at the upcoming launch event. However, it should carry a premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom).