Maruti Suzuki Jimny's 3-door version spied in Mumbai

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 12:45 am

Maruti Suzuki is working on launching the Jimny SUV in the coming months. In the latest development, the 3-door version of Jimny has been spotted testing in Mumbai, revealing the exterior design features. To recall, the SUV was showcased at Auto Expo 2020. It will get an off-roader-friendly built with heavy, blacked-out cladding across the body and a black grille. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Jimny has been spotted in the country several times and a company official has now stated they are yet to ascertain the requirement of the off-roader in the Indian market. Further, component availability and pricing are also to be dealt with. The 3-door Jimny is being manufactured at the company's Gurugram factory for exports. However, India is likely to get the 5-door version.

Exteriors The vehicle will have circular headlights and square-shaped windows

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will feature a sculpted bonnet, a black grille with boxes, a chunky front bumper, a black air dam, and rounded headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by squared windows, side steppers, and designer wheels with heavily cladded arches. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel, window wiper, and rectangular taillights should be available on the rear.

Information A 104hp engine will fuel the vehicle

The Jimny is said to be powered by a 1.5-liter K15B petrol motor that will produce 104.4hp of power at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of peak torque at 4,400rpm. Transmission duties should be handled by a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors There could be a 7.0-inch touchscreen

The Jimny may offer a spacious cabin with fabric upholstery, foldable rear seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It will also house speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the four-wheeler should get multiple airbags, parking sensors, traction control, and ABS as well as EBD.

Information How much will it cost?

Considering the specifications and features of Maruti Suzuki Jimny, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the official pricing information will be announced at the time of launch.