Honda CBR250RR gets new color edition in Malaysia

Trico Edition color variant of Honda CBR250RR launched in Malaysia

Honda Motor Company has introduced a new Trico Edition color option for its CBR250RR super sports bike. The latest model is currently only available in Malaysia and is priced at MYR 25,999 (roughly Rs. 4.66 lakh). It joins the existing Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic color and gets a red and blue paint scheme with white and black accents to add a sporty touch.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Trico Edition of Honda CBR250RR has been released as the motorcycle maker has discontinued the previously introduced red color option. The new color has been inspired by the CBR1000RR-R SP superbike, which received its latest update last month. The sporty appearance of the Trico Edition will attract many customers. However, it is unlikely to be launched in India anytime soon.

Design The vehicle weighs 168kg

Honda CBR250RR sits on a diamond frame and features a fully-faired design with a split headlamp cluster, angular mirrors, transparent windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, a split-style stepped-up seat, and side-mounted dual exhausts. It rides on 17-inch tubeless wheels and has a kerb weight of 168kg and a fuel tank capacity of 14.5 liters. Further, it is 2,060mm long with a wheelbase of 1,389mm.

Information Transmission duties are handled by 6-speed gearbox

The Honda CBR250RR is powered by a 249.7cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 40hp of power at 13,000rpm and 25Nm of peak torque at 11,000rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

Safety Dual-channel ABS is available for safety

To ensure the rider's safety, the Honda CBR250RR is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling. It offers Sport, Sport+, and Comfort riding modes. The suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by an inverted telescopic fork on the front and an aluminium swingarm on the rear.

Information Honda CBR250RR: Pricing and availability

In Malaysia, the latest Honda CBR250RR is priced at MYR 25,999 (roughly Rs. 4.66 lakh). The bike is unlikely to make its way to the Indian market.