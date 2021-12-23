Auto Mahindra Bolero (facelift) tipped to debut by January 2022

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 04:36 pm

Mahindra Bolero to get a facelift by January

Mahindra will launch the facelifted version of its Bolero SUV in India in January next year, as per RushLane. The car is also up for unofficial bookings via select dealerships across the country. The upcoming off-roader will get a dual-tone paint scheme, a revised front fascia, and slight changes to the interiors. It will retain the diesel engine from the current-generation model. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Bolero's facelift is long due and could not debut earlier due to the pandemic as well as the global shortage of semiconductor chips. Rumors about subtle design changes to the Bolero suggest a slightly premium price-figure. Bolero has always been a priority for customers looking for utility vehicles in both urban and rural Indian markets.

Exteriors The car will flaunt new grille and fog lamp units

The 2022 Mahindra Bolero will feature a dual-tone color scheme with a new grille, a revised front bumper, a muscular bonnet, renewed fog lamp housings, and halogen headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, manually-adjustable ORVMs, and 16-inch wheels. A window washer, wiper, as well as defogger, are expected to be available on the rear.

Information A 74hp engine will fuel the car

The upcoming Mahindra Bolero will be powered by a 1.5-liter mHawk diesel motor that generates 74hp of power at 3,600rpm and 210Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors There will be power windows and two airbags

The new Mahindra Bolero may offer a spacious cabin with renewed upholstery, manual AC, keyless entry, a dual-tone dashboard, and power windows. It will also house a semi-digital instrument console and a Bluetooth-enabled music system with AUX and USB connectivity support. For safety, the off-roader should provide dual airbags, rear parking sensors, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD.

Information Mahindra Bolero (facelift): Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of the facelifted Bolero will be announced at the time of launch next month. However, it will carry a marginal premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 8.71 lakh (ex-showroom).