Hyundai CRETA (facelift) previewed in leaked images

Hyundai is all set to introduce its CRETA (facelift) SUV at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). In the latest development, official images of the car have leaked online, revealing that it will have similar design language as the new-generation TUCSON. It will have a revised front fascia, a feature-packed cabin, and should come with three engine choices in India.

Takeaway

Why does this story matter?

Hyundai's new-generation CRETA will be the first model from the company to be locally manufactured in Indonesia. It will be based on the brand's new 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language. The current-generation CRETA has emerged as one of the bestselling SUVs in India and the upcoming model will be crucial considering the stiff competition Hyundai faces from European rivals in the compact SUV segment.

Exteriors

The vehicle will flaunt a 'parametric jewel' grille

As part of the 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language, the Hyundai CRETA (facelift) will feature a new 'parametric jewel' grille with integrated LED DRLs, a silvered faux skid plate, and a blacked-out air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Roof-mounted spoiler and LED taillamps will be available on the rear section.

Information

Three engine options will be on offer

In India, the facelifted Hyundai CRETA will come with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor (114hp/142Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel mill (114hp/250Nm), and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm). Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Interiors

It is likely to be equipped with ADAS

The Hyundai CRETA (facelift) will offer an updated cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, a smart panoramic sunroof, and a USB charger on the front as well as rear. It will also pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Blue Link connected car technology. For safety, the SUV is likely to get ADAS, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information

Hyundai CRETA (facelift): Pricing and availability

The new Hyundai CRETA will be launched by the end of this year and will debut in India by mid-2022. It will carry a premium over the current generation model, which starts at Rs. 10.16 lakh (ex-showroom).