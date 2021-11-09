2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 might be unveiled on November 23

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 to debut later this month

Japanese automaker Kawasaki is expected to unveil the 2022 iteration of its Versys 650 motorcycle on November 23. The vehicle will flaunt updated bodywork and should get a semi-digital instrument console as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. Under the hood, it is likely to run on the same 649cc parallel-twin engine that makes 66hp of power. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

The Kawasaki Versys 650 has been on sale in India for quite some time and the new-generation version should make its way here by early 2022. It is expected to carry a small premium over the outgoing model and will take on rivals such as the upcoming Triumph Tiger Sport 660. This will further increase competition in the adventure-touring segment.

The bike will have an underbelly exhaust and split-style seats

The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 is likely to have a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an underbelly exhaust, a raised transparent windscreen, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and sporty graphics. The bike should pack an all-LED lighting setup, a semi-digital instrument console, and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. It will have a height of 1,360mm and a fuel storage capacity of around 21-liter.

It might be fueled by a 66hp, 649cc engine

The new Kawasaki Versys 650 will be powered by a 649cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor should generate a maximum power of 66hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 61Nm at 7,000rpm.

It will get disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike will be taken care of by 41mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 in India will be disclosed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 7.15 lakh (ex-showroom).