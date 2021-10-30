2022 Yamaha MT-25 debuts in Indonesia in two new shades

Yamaha launches 2022 MT-25 bike in Indonesia

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2022 iteration of its MT-25 motorcycle in Indonesia. It is available in two new shades: Metallic Blue and Metallic Dark Gray. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design and gets a projector headlight as well as a digital instrument console. It draws power from a 250cc, parallel-twin engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has split-style seats and a 14-liter fuel tank

The 2022 Yamaha MT-25 has a design inspired by the MT-09 and sports a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 14 liters and tips the scales at 165kg.

Information

It runs on a 36hp, 250cc engine

The 2022 Yamaha MT-25 is fueled by a 250cc, parallel-twin, fuel-injected engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 35.5hp at 12,000rpm and a peak torque of 23.6Nm at 10,000rpm.

Safety

It gets a link-less rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2022 Yamaha MT-25 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. It is unclear whether ABS is also available. Suspension duties on the streetfighter bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a link-less mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2022 Yamaha MT-25: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Yamaha MT-25 sports a price figure of IDR 55,935,000 (around Rs. 2.94 lakh) in Indonesia. However, the two-wheeler is unlikely to make its way to India anytime soon.