Indian Pursuit tourer to debut soon in two variants

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 19, 2021, 11:05 am

Indian Motorycle to unveil its Pursuit tourer soon

Indian Motorcycle will unveil a new touring model called Indian Pursuit soon. It will be up for grabs in two variants, namely, Limited and Dark Horse, along with an optional Premium Package as well. The two-wheeler will have an imposing design featuring a tall windscreen and dual exhausts. It will be fueled by a 1,768cc PowerPlus engine. Here are more details.

The bike will have a batwing fairing and stepped-up seat

As per the patent images, the Indian Pursuit will have a batwing fairing, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and dual lengthy exhausts. Panniers might be offered too. The bike is likely to pack a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on alloy wheels. Its fuel storage capacity and kerb weight are yet to be revealed.

It will run on a 122hp, 1,768cc engine

The Indian Pursuit will draw power from a 1,768cc, v-twin PowerPlus engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. In the Challenger, the mill generates a maximum power of 122hp and a peak torque of 173.5Nm.

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Indian Pursuit is expected to be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It should also get ABS for improved handling. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are likely to be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Indian Pursuit: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Indian Pursuit touring bike will be disclosed at the time of its unveiling. However, going by the pricing of the Challenger, it is expected to cost around $23,999 (roughly Rs. 18 lakh) in the US.