2021 Jaguar F-PACE SVR SUV launched at Rs. 1.51 crore

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Oct 04, 2021, 03:45 pm

2021 Jaguar F-PACE SVR goes official in India

Jaguar Land Rover has launched its performance-oriented 2021 F-PACE SVR SUV in India. Its deliveries have also commenced. As for the highlights, the luxurious 4-wheeler has a head-turning look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 5.0-liter, supercharged, V8 petrol engine and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just four seconds. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts a black grille and LED headlights

The Jaguar F-PACE SVR has a muscular bonnet with vents, a glossy black grille with an 'SVR' logo, a revised X-shaped bumper with blade-like elements, and LED headlights with 'Double J' DRLs and Adaptive Driving Beam. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, wrap-around LED taillights, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear.

Information

It is fueled by a 543hp, 5.0-liter engine

The Jaguar F-PACE SVR draws power from a 5.0-liter V8 supercharged petrol engine that generates 543hp of power and 700Nm of torque. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. It also gets two driving modes: Comfort and Dynamic.

Interiors

The SUV offers a wireless charger and an air purifier

The Jaguar F-PACE SVR has a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring dimpled leather upholstery with a debossed 'SVR' logo, an air purifier, a wireless charger, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro HD touchscreen infotainment console with Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) capability. For the passengers' safety, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera are offered.

Information

2021 Jaguar F-PACE SVR: Pricing and availability

In India, the Jaguar F-PACE SVR SUV sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.51 crore and its deliveries have started. The standard F-PACE is priced between Rs. 69.99 lakh and Rs. 1.51 crore (all prices, ex-showroom).