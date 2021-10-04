SKODA RAPID Matte Edition goes official at Rs. 12 lakh

SKODA launches RAPID Matte Edition sedan in India

Czech automaker SKODA has launched the Matte Edition of its RAPID sedan in India. The car flaunts a new paintwork and provides more features as compared to the standard model. Under the hood, the SKODA RAPID Matte Edition is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 109hp. Here are more details.

The car has 16-inch wheels and Carbon Steel paintwork

The SKODA RAPID Matte Edition offers a glossy black treatment on the butterfly grille, door handles, 16-inch alloy wheels, as well as the front and rear spoiler. The car has a sloping roofline, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, wrap-around taillights, and Carbon Steel matte paint job. As for the dimensions, the four-wheeler has a wheelbase of 2,552mm and a length of 4,413mm.

It is powered by a 109hp, 1.0-liter engine

SKODA RAPID Matte Edition runs on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 109hp and a peak torque of 175Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

The sedan gets an air purifier and dual front airbags

SKODA RAPID Matte Edition has a 5-seater Tellur Gray-colored cabin, featuring black leatherette upholstery with Alcantara inserts, an air purifier, steel scuff plates with 'RAPID' inscription, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, rear windscreen defogger, an anti-glare rear-view mirror, and height-adjustable seatbelts ensure safety.

SKODA RAPID Matte Edition: Pricing

In India, the manual gearbox variant of the SKODA RAPID Matte Edition carries a price-tag of Rs. 11.99 lakh while the automatic version sports a price-figure of Rs. 13.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).