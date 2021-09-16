2021 Force Gurkha's launch scheduled for September 27

Force Motors will launch the 2021 iteration of its Gurkha SUV in India on September 27, the company has confirmed. Deliveries of the off-roader will begin from Dussehra i.e. October 15. The production-ready model was unveiled just yesterday with a robust built, a practical cabin, and a 2.6-liter diesel engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

It has a tailgate-mounted spare wheel

2021 Force Gurkha has a wheelbase of 2,400mm

The 2021 Force Gurkha features a boxy stance with a roof rack, a blacked-out grille with "GURKHA" label, a muscular bonnet, and a spare wheel on the tailgate. For lighting, it houses rounded LED headlights, new fog lamps, LED DRLs, and vertically-positioned taillights. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by new glass panes, squared wheel arches, and 16-inch wheels.

A 90hp engine fuels the off-roader

The 2021 Force Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-liter diesel motor that generates 90hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

There is a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

The 2021 Force Gurkha offers a 4-seater cabin with Dark Gray color scheme, front power windows, manual AC, an adjustable steering wheel, and a USB charger on the front and rear. It also packs four speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are two airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

How much will it cost?

The prices of the 2021 Force Gurkha will be announced at the time of its launch on September 27. However, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).