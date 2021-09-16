Ola sells over Rs. 600 crore worth of S1 e-scooters

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 03:51 pm

Ola Electric has sold over Rs. 600 crore worth of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India in a span of just 24 hours, according to CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. They went on sale yesterday. At peak, the company sold four scooters per second and with over Rs. 600 crore of business yesterday, Ola sold "more than the entire 2W industry put together."

Twitter Post

Here's the official announcement

India is committing to EVs and rejecting petrol! We sold 4 scooters/sec at peak sold scooters worth 600Cr+ in a day! Today is the last day, purchase will shut at midnight. So lock in this introductory price and buy on the Ola app before we sell out! https://t.co/TeNiMPEeWX pic.twitter.com/qZtIWgSvaN — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 16, 2021

Design

It sports a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display

Ola S1 is offered in 10 color options

The Ola S1 sits on a tubular frame and features a minimalist look with an indicator-mounted front apron, a smiley-shaped headlight, a flat-type seat, and a pillion grab rail. It also houses a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument console, full-LED lighting, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle has a kerb weight of 125kg and an underseat storage capacity of 36-liter.

Information

Ola S1 Pro offers a range of 181km

Ola S1 packs a 3.9kWh battery and an 8.5kW electric motor that produces 58Nm of peak torque. The standard model has a top-speed of 90km/h and a range of 121km, while the Pro variant has a top-speed of 115km/h and delivers a 181km range.

Safety

Combined braking system ensures rider's safety

For the rider's safety, Ola S1 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the e-scooter are taken care of by a telescopic fork on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information

Ola S1: Pricing and availability

The Ola S1 e-scooter is priced at Rs. 99,999 for the standard model while the Pro version costs Rs. 1,29,999 (both prices, ex-showroom). The sale of the vehicle is open only till today midnight via the company's app.