TVS Raider 125 goes official in India at Rs. 77,500

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 01:16 pm

TVS Raider 125 debuts in India

Expanding its portfolio of commuter bikes in India, TVS Motors has introduced a new Raider 125 motorcycle. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 77,500. The two-wheeler offers a sporty design and comes with a host of features, including LED taillamps, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and storage space under the pillion seat. It runs on a 124.8cc engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Design

It tips the scales at 123kg

TVS Raider 125 has a wheelbase of 1,326mm

TVS Raider 125 features a sporty design with a sloping fuel tank, a split-style seat with storage space, a pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust with a chrome shield. It also houses a fully-digital instrument cluster, a split headlamp cluster, an LED taillight, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The motorbike weighs 123kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 10-liter.

Information

An air-cooled engine fuels the bike

The TVS Raider 125 draws power from a 124.8cc, 3-valve, air-cooled motor that produces 11.4hp of power at 7,500rpm and 11.2Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox and the fuel efficiency is claimed to be at 67km/l.

Safety

Both disc and drum brake options are offered

For the rider's safety, the TVS Raider 125 is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. The disc brake variant gets a 240mm disc brake on the front side. The suspension duties on the commuter bike are taken care of by a telescopic fork on the front and a preload adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

TVS Raider 125: Pricing

TVS has introduced the Raider 125 motorcycle in India at Rs. 77,500 for the drum brake variant. The disc brake model costs Rs. 85,469 (both prices, ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Bajaj Pulsar 125 and Hero Glamour Xtec.