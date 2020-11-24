TVS Motor Company-owned Norton Motorcycles has announced that it will unveil the V4RR motorcycle later this year. The sports tourer will be based on the company's 'Isle of Man TT' racing bike. As for the highlights, it will have a full carbon fiber body, a 7-inch HD instrument console, and will draw power from a 1,200cc four-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Norton V4RR: At a glance

The Norton V4RR will sit on an aluminium twin-tube chassis with a full carbon fiber body. It will feature a muscular fuel tank, an upswept titanium exhaust, a single-sided swingarm, and a raised windscreen. The bike will also pack a 7-inch HD instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and a single-type seat with backrest. It will ride on blacked-out carbon fiber wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Norton V4RR will draw power from a 1,200cc four-cylinder engine that generates over 200hp of maximum power at 12,500rpm and 130Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm. The mill will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Norton V4RR will be equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the wheels along with wheelie control, traction control, and three riding modes: Road, Sport, and Pro-Race. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be handled by Ohlins NIX 30 inverted forks on the front side and an Ohlins mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?