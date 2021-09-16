Tata Punch's unofficial bookings open; new Orange paint option spied

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 11:42 am

Tata Punch spied in new color option

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its Punch micro-SUV in the coming weeks. In the latest development, some dealerships have unofficially started accepting pre-bookings for the vehicle against a token amount of Rs. 21,000. Separately, a new Orange-colored Tata Punch has also been spied testing in Pune with a dual-tone paint scheme and plastic body cladding. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It will sport 16-inch alloy wheels

Tata Punch will be based on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform and feature a large front bumper, a blacked-out grille, sleek headlamps, and LED DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, C-pillar integrated rear door handles, squared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, sculpted tailgate, and LED taillamps will be available on the rear.

Information

A petrol engine will fuel the car

Tata Punch will likely be powered by a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated, 3-cylinder, petrol motor that will produce 86hp/115Nm. A 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill and CNG powertrain are expected to be offered in the future. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle will have room for five people

Tata Punch will offer a spacious cabin with five seats, a height adjustable driver's seat, climate control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The higher variants should pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Dual airbags, hill-start assist, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD will be provided for safety.

Information

Tata Punch: Pricing and rivals

The official pricing details of the Tata Punch will be announced at the time of its launch, which could happen soon. It is expected to start at around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom) and compete against the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100.