Interiors of the Hyundai Casper crossover revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 12:45 am

South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed the interiors of its Casper crossover. It will go on sale in its home country later this month. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler gets foldable front seats, a digital instrument cluster, and a bevy of safety features. It flaunts a stylish look and is offered with a choice of two petrol engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has roof rails and rounded headlights

Hyundai Casper features a muscular bonnet, a silvered grille with triangular motifs, a glossy black panel, and faux skid plates. For lighting, there are circular LED headlights, sleek LED DRLs, and LED taillamps. It is flanked by roof rails, body-colored B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it is 3,595mm long, 1,575mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,400mm.

Information

A 4-speed manual gearbox handles transmission

Hyundai Casper is available with a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 75hp/95Nm and a 1.0-liter, turbocharged petrol mill that generates 100hp of power. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors

It gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and slidable rear seats

Hyundai Casper has a 4-seater cabin, featuring foldable front seats, slidable rear seats, a small armrest with two cup holders instead of a center console, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward-collision warning assist, and high-beam assist ensure safety.

Information

Hyundai Casper: Pricing and availability

The Hyundai Casper starts at just below $12,000 (around Rs. 8.8 lakh) and goes up to $16,000 (roughly Rs. 11.75 lakh) for the turbo-petrol version. The crossover will be up for grabs in India next year.