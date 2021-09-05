Bajaj Chetak's bookings commence in Chennai and Hyderabad

Bajaj Auto is accepting bookings for Chetak scooter in Chennai and Hyderabad

Bajaj Auto has started accepting bookings for its Chetak electric scooter in Chennai and Hyderabad via its official website on payment of Rs. 2,000. The company has also re-opened the bookings in six cities, namely, Pune, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Mysore, Aurangabad, and Mangalore. The vehicle has a minimalist look and runs on an electric powertrain that promises a range of 90km. Here's our roundup.

Design

The scooter is available in six color options

Bajaj Chetak sits on a steel frame and has an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and an oval-shaped headlight. The scooter packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, a USB charging port, and rides on alloy wheels. It is available in six shades, including red, pink, blue, and yellow.

Information

It is fueled by a 5.4hp electric powertrain

Bajaj Chetak packs a 3.8kW electric motor and an IP67-rated 3kWh Lithium-ion battery pack which promises a range of 90km on a single charge. The setup delivers a combined output of 5.4hp of power and 16.2Nm of torque.

Safety

It is equipped with a rear mono-shock unit

In terms of safety equipment, Bajaj Chetak is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear, along with a combined braking system, reverse assist, and two riding modes: Sport and Eco. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by a leading-link system on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Chetak: Pricing

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter carries price-tag between Rs. 1-1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, the vehicle goes against rivals such as TVS iQube Electric, Simple One, and Ather 450X.