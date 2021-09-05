Kia Sonet and Seltos become costlier by Rs. 20,000

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 05, 2021, 02:49 pm

Kia Sonet and Seltos have become more expensive in India

Due to the increasing cost of raw materials and transportation, Kia Motors has raised the prices of its Sonet and Seltos SUVs by up to Rs. 20,000. This is their third hike this year. In January, the duo became costlier by up to Rs. 20,000, while in May, they witnessed a price-hike with the launch of the 2021 models. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The cars have roof rails and LED headlights

The Kia Sonet and Seltos have a sculpted bonnet, a large chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, they are flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the cars.

Interiors

The vehicles get six airbags and five seats

The Kia Sonet and Seltos have a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. They house a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Performance

Both the SUVs are offered with three engine options

Kia Sonet runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 81.86hp/115Nm, a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 118.36hp/172Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel unit available in two tunes: 98.63hp/240Nm and 113.4hp/250Nm. Meanwhile, the Seltos has three engine options: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit that makes 138.08hp/242Nm, a 1.5-liter petrol mill that generates 113.4hp/144Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that churns out 113.4hp/250Nm.

Information

2021 Kia Sonet and Seltos: Pricing

The petrol-powered Kia Sonet falls in the Rs. 6.89-12.99 lakh price-bracket, while the diesel variants are priced between Rs. 8.55-13.45 lakh. The Seltos costs between Rs. 9.95-17.79 lakh for the petrol models and Rs. 10.65-18.1 lakh for the diesel trims.