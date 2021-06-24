Waiting period for Hyundai CRETA stretches up to five months

Hyundai CRETA has a waiting period of five months

Hyundai's CRETA is certainly the best-selling model for the South Korean automaker in India and unsurprisingly, the waiting period for the SUV never seems to end. As per the company, the CRETA currently has a waiting period of up to five months. Till May this year, Hyundai had sold over 1.28 lakh units of the second-generation model since its launch here in March 2020.

The Hyundai CRETA has a muscular hood, a large chrome-finished grille, a silvered skid plate, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. LED taillamps and a window wiper are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,610mm and a length of 4,300mm.

The Hyundai CRETA has a 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, and a power steering wheel. It packs a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, traction control, and an engine immobilizer ensure the safety of the passengers.

The Hyundai CRETA is offered with three BS6-compliant engine choices. They include a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 138hp/242Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113.4hp/250Nm, and a 1.5-liter petrol unit that churns out 113.4hp/144Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, an iVT, and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

In India, the Hyundai CRETA begins at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base-end E model and goes up to Rs. 17.70 lakh for the range-topping SX (O) turbo dual-tone variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).