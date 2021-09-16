2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 bike to be launched on September 21

Sep 16, 2021

Japanese automaker Yamaha will launch its new-generation YZF-R15 motorbike in India on September 21. It will get an M variant as well. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will sport cosmetic changes and offer an updated suspension setup. Under the hood, it will draw power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, air-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will have a windscreen and LED headlight

Yamaha YZF-R15 will have a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and a windscreen. The bike will pack an LED projector headlight, sleek LED DRLs, and a digital instrument cluster. The M variant might also get Bluetooth connectivity. It should be available in two dual-tone shades: white with black and blue with black. Both will feature blue-colored alloy wheels.

Information

It will be fueled by an 18hp, 155cc engine

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill will generate a maximum power of 18.3hp in the M variant.

Safety

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the new Yamaha YZF-R15 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Yamaha YZF-R15: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the new-generation Yamaha YZF-R15 in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom).