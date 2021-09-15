Kia sells over one lakh Sonet SUVs in India

Kia Sonet crosses one lakh units sales milestone

In a remarkable achievement, Kia Motors has sold over one lakh units of the Sonet sub-compact SUV in India since its launch in September last year. Notably, 64% of the total sales have been contributed by the top-tier variants while 30% and 26% of the customers chose the connected variant and iMT models, respectively. The car comes in three petrol and diesel engine options.

It sports 16-inch wheels and all-LED lighting

Kia Sonet has a wheelbase of 2,500mm

The Kia Sonet features a muscular body with a sculpted bonnet, a chrome outlined grille, a large blacked-out air dam, LED headlights, and LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around LED taillights connected with a strip are available on the rear section.

Three engine choices are available

Kia Sonet comes with a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor (81hp/115Nm), a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (117hp/172Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel unit (99hp/240Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

There are six airbags for safety

The Kia Sonet offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and parking sensors. It also houses seven speakers and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD are offered for the passengers' safety.

Kia Sonet: Pricing

In India, the Kia Sonet starts at Rs. 6.89 lakh for the base-end HTE model and goes up to Rs. 13.55 lakh for the GTX+ Diesel (Automatic/Dual-tone) variant (both prices, ex-showroom).