Over 25 lakh units of Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback sold

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 15, 2021, 06:00 pm

In a proud achievement for Maruti Suzuki, the Swift hatchback launched in India 16 years ago, has crossed the 25 lakh sales milestone. The car, currently in its third generation here, was first shown as 'Concept S' at the 2004 Auto Expo. It hit the 22 lakh sales figure in June 2020. The four-wheeler looks sporty and runs on a 1.2-liter DualJet petrol engine.

A look at the sales figures

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,75,928 units of the Swift in FY2018, 2,23,924 in FY2019, 1,87,916 in FY2020, and 1,72,671 in FY2021, making it India's most sold car last year. Finally, in the first four months of FY2022, 61,482 units of the four-wheeler have been sold.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights and 15-inch alloy wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille with a chrome slat, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs and dual-tone paintwork. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and LED taillights are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a length of 3,845mm.

It runs on a 90hp, 1.2-liter engine

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter DualJet petrol engine that is linked to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 90hp and a peak torque of 113Nm.

Interiors

The vehicle gets five seats and dual airbags

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by twin airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pricing

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Swift starts at Rs. 5.85 lakh for the base-end LXI model and goes up to Rs. 8.67 lakh for the range-topping ZXI Plus DT AMT trim (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).