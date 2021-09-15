Ola S1 electric scooter is now on sale in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 15, 2021, 05:39 pm

Sales of Ola S1 electric scooter commence in India

Ola Electric has started selling its S1 electric scooter in India via its app. To recall, sales were supposed to start on September 8 but were postponed due to a technical glitch. Buyers are being prioritized based on reservation dates and they have to pay Rs. 20,000 in advance. Those without reservation should head to the app and pay Rs. 499. Here's more.

Design

The scooter has 36-liter storage capacity and full-LED lighting

Ola S1 sits on a tubular frame and flaunts an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat seat with a pillion grab rail, a single-piece seat, and a smiley-shaped headlight. It packs a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster, all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 1,345mm, an under-seat storage capacity of 36-liter, and tips the scales at 125kg.

Information

It delivers 181km of range per charge

The Ola S1 packs an 8.5kW electric motor and a 3.9kWh battery pack. It hits a top-speed of 90km/h and promises a range of 121km. Meanwhile, the Pro variant attains a top-speed of 115km/h and delivers a range of 181km on a single charge.

Safety

It gets disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ola S1 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and wheels, along with a combined braking system to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by a single fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Ola S1: Pricing and availability

Deliveries of the Ola S1 will start in October across 1,000 Indian cities and towns. The standard model is priced at Rs. 99,999 while the Pro variant sports a price-figure of Rs. 1,29,999 (both prices, ex-showroom).