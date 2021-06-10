Tata Motors reaches 2 lakh production milestone for Nexon SUV

Tata Nexon SUV has reached the 2 lakh units production milestone, with the celebratory unit being rolled off the company's Ranjangaon plant in Pune. In November 2020, the automaker had hit the 1.5 lakh production mark and has produced 50,000 units of the Nexon in the last six months. Notably, a record 8,683 units of the car were dispatched in March this year.

Exteriors

It rides on 16-inch alloy wheels

The Tata Nexon features a sporty design with a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, an integrated antenna, and a rear window wiper as well as defogger. For lighting, it gets projector headlamps, cornering fog lamps, LED taillights, and LED DRLs. On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Information

The car is offered with two engine choices

The Tata Nexon is available with two BS6-compliant engine options, including a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 118hp/170Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 108.5hp/260Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

It has a power steering wheel and a rear-view camera

The Tata Nexon offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a sunroof, a leather-wrapped power steering wheel, automatic climate control, and keyless entry facility. It also packs eight speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passenger's safety, there are dual airbags, a rear-view camera, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Tata Nexon: Pricing

The Tata Nexon carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 7.19 lakh for the base XE trim and goes up to Rs. 12.95 lakh for the top-spec XZA+ (O) dual-tone roof variant (both prices, ex-showroom).