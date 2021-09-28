Prior to launch, features of SKODA RAPID Matte Edition leaked

Design of SKODA RAPID Matte Edition leaked

Czech automaker SKODA will launch the limited-run Matte Edition of its RAPID compact sedan in India soon. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler will flaunt matte gray paintwork and cosmetic changes both inside and out. Under the hood, it will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 108.4hp of power. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a black bumper and 16-inch wheels

SKODA RAPID Matte Edition will sport a glossy black finish on the front bumper, front grille, ORVMs, boot spoiler, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The car will have a sloping roofline, sleek projector headlights with LED DRLs, wrap-around taillamps, and a sporty rear diffuser. As for the dimensions, the sedan will have a wheelbase of 2,552mm and a length of 4,413mm.

Information

It will be powered by a 108hp, 1.0-liter engine

SKODA RAPID Matte Edition will run on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 108.4hp of power and a peak torque of 175Nm. The mill should be linked to a 6-speed manual or a torque converter automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

The sedan will get a flat-bottom steering wheel

SKODA RAPID Matte Edition will have a spacious blacked-out cabin, featuring Alcantara upholstery, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It will house an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear parking camera, ABS, EBD, and crash sensors.

Information

How much will it cost?

In India, the limited-edition SKODA RAPID Matte Edition sedan is expected to carry a premium of around Rs. 30,000 over the Style trim which begins at Rs. 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom).