Sep 01, 2021

Launch timeline of Maserati Grecale SUV revealed

Italian automaker Maserati is expected to unveil its Grecale SUV this November. It will be offered in three variants: GT, Modena, and Trofeo. The premium vehicle will be positioned below the Levante in the company's line-up and should have an imposing look. It is likely to be available with a choice of two engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will flaunt multi-spoke wheels and quad exhausts

The Maserati Grecale will have a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a grille with vertical slats, and headlights similar to those on the MC20. On the sides, it will be flanked by A-pillar-mounted ORVMs and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, quad exhausts tips, and bumper-mounted reflectors will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

Two engine choices shall be available

The Maserati Grecale will be fueled by a 2.0-liter petrol engine with some sort of mild-hybrid technology, or a 3.0-liter V6 mill. It is unclear whether diesel engine choices will be available as well.

Interiors

The SUV might get parking sensors and multiple airbags

The Maserati Grecale is likely to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD should be available to ensure the safety of the passengers. It might also house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information

Maserati Grecale: Availability

The Maserati Grecale is expected to break cover in India soon after going on sale in the international markets. The car will take on rivals such as Porsche Macan, BMW X4, and Mercedes-Benz GLC.