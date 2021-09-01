2021 Renault KWID launched in India at Rs. 4.06 lakh

2021 Renault KWID hatchback goes official in India

French automaker Renault is celebrating its 10th anniversary in India with the launch of the 2021 iteration of its KWID hatchback. The new model starts at Rs. 4.06 lakh and is offered in nine variants. Its feature updates include dual front airbags as standard and new paintwork. It is available with a choice of two petrol engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has 14-inch wheels and electrically adjustable ORVMs

Depending on the trim, the 2021 Renault KWID has a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out grille, orange accents across the bodywork, a wide air dam, and sleek halogen headlamps. It also gets dual-tone paintwork with a black roof. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, electrically adjustable ORVMs, cladding on the wheel arches, and 14-inch wheels.

Information

Two engine options are being offered

The 2021 Renault KWID is fueled by a BS6-compliant 0.8-liter petrol engine that produces 53.26hp/72Nm and a 1.0-liter petrol motor that delivers 67hp/91Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors

It gets five seats and day/night IRVM

The 2021 Renault KWID offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a power steering wheel, rear parking sensors, key-less entry, and a day and night IRVM (for Climber Edition only). It also packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, there are dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, driver-side pyrotech, and pretensioner.

Information

2021 Renault KWID: Pricing

In India, the 2021 Renault KWID carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 4.06 lakh for the base-end RXE model and goes up to Rs. 5.51 lakh for the Climber Easy R option variant (both prices, ex-showroom).