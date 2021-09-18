SKODA RAPID Matte Edition to be launched in India soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 18, 2021, 03:50 pm

Launch timeline of SKODA RAPID Matte Edition revealed

Czech automaker SKODA will launch a Matte Edition of its RAPID sedan in India in the coming weeks. To recall, it was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. As for the highlights, the car will sport a matte paintwork and cosmetic changes both inside and out. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have 17-inch alloy wheels and automatic headlights

SKODA RAPID Matte Edition will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a butterfly grille, automatic headlamps with LED DRLs, matte gray paintwork, and body color or gloss black accents. On the sides, it will be flanked by ORVMs and blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around taillights will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will be fueled by a 109hp, 1.0-liter engine

The SKODA RAPID Matte Edition is likely to run on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 109hp of power and 175Nm of torque. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Five seats and an 8.0-inch infotainment system will be available

The SKODA RAPID Matte Edition is expected to have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, new upholstery, a cooled glovebox, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with cruise control. It should pack an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Twin airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

SKODA RAPID Matte Edition: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the SKODA RAPID Matte Edition in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a slight premium over the standard model which starts at Rs. 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).