Over 10,000 pre-bookings for Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 18, 2021, 01:44 pm

Volkswagen Taigun gets more than 10,000 pre-orders in India

Volkswagen will launch the Taigun compact SUV in India on September 23. Now, carandbike has reported that the company has bagged over 10,000 bookings for the car and that it aims to sell around 5,000 to 6,000 units of the model here every month. The four-wheeler looks sporty and has a feature-loaded cabin. It is available with two petrol engine options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has 17-inch wheels and LED headlights

The Volkswagen Taigun is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. It flaunts a muscular bonnet, a narrow chrome-finished grille, LED headlights with LED DRLs, and faux skid plates. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a full-width LED taillight, and a window wiper grace the rear section of the car.

Information

It is offered with two engine options

The Volkswagen Taigun runs on a 1.0-liter TSI engine that makes 113hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI motor that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on the compact SUV are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

It gets five seats and six airbags

The Volkswagen Taigun has a black and gray-colored 5-seater cabin, featuring an electric sunroof, rear AC vents, auto climate control, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. Six airbags, a rear-view parking camera, and ABS with EBD ensure the safety of the passengers. The vehicle also houses a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information

Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Volkswagen Taigun in India will be disclosed at the time of launch on September 23. However, the four-wheeler is likely to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).