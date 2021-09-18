#NewsBytesExclusive: Hyundai India planning to launch STARIA MPV in 2022

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 18, 2021, 12:46 pm

Hyundai STARIA likely to make Indian debut next year

Hyundai is planning to launch an all-new 7-seater model in the Indian market sometime around April 2022, according to sources privy to the development. This new model is most likely to be the STARIA MPV which is already available in some markets. It will take on the Kia Carnival in the country and is expected to start at around Rs. 27 lakh. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car has auto sliding doors and LED headlights

The Hyundai STARIA flaunts a short bonnet with a full-width LED DRL, a large grille with a chrome mesh pattern, and rectangular LED headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by large windows, indicator-mounted ORVMs, automatic sliding doors, and designer 18-inch wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, "STARIA" lettering, and vertically-positioned LED taillamps grace the rear section of the four-wheeler. Dimensions-wise, it is 5,253mm long.

Information

It is available with a choice of two engines

The Hyundai STARIA is available with a 3.5-liter Smartstream G 3.5 MPi petrol engine that makes 268hp/331.4Nm and a 2.2-liter diesel mill that generates 175hp/431.4Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox along with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

It gets six airbags and a BOSE sound system

The Hyundai STARIA has a spacious 7-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, a BOSE premium sound system, USB ports, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Six airbags, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Hyundai STARIA: Pricing and availability

Hyundai will reveal details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 7-seater STARIA MPV in India at the time of its launch next year. However, the four-wheeler is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 27 lakh (ex-showroom).