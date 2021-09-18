2022 Nissan GT-R supercar debuts in Japan in two variants

Nissan unveils its 2022 GT-R supercar in Japan

Japanese automaker Nissan has unveiled the 2022 version of the GT-R flagship supercar in its home country. It is available in two limited-edition versions: Premium Edition T-spec and GT-R Track Edition. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler flaunts bespoke styling and new paintwork. Under the hood, it draws power from a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo, V6 engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has swept-back headlamps and four exhaust tips

Both variants of the 2022 Nissan GT-R sport a sculpted bonnet, swept-back headlights, special badging, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, and quad exhaust tips. They are available in Midnight Purple and Millennium Jade shades. The Premium Edition T-spec model gets bronze-colored Rays forged alloy wheels, while the GT-R Track Edition is equipped with a carbon fiber roof as well as boot lid.

Information

It is fueled by a 565hp, 3.8-liter engine

The 2022 Nissan GT-R is powered by a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo, V6 engine paired to a 6-speed DCT gearbox with paddle shifters and an all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 565hp/633Nm. A higher-spec version that makes 591hp of power is also available.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a 3-spoke steering wheel and multiple airbags

The 2022 Nissan GT-R has a luxurious cabin, featuring pearl suede accents, a dashboard with quilted Alcantara finish, semi-aniline leather seats, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information

2022 Nissan GT-R: Pricing and availability

In Japan, the 2022 Nissan GT-R is limited to just 100 units and carries a starting price-tag of JPY 10,828,400 (around Rs. 72.5 lakh). The car will go on sale in the second half of October this year.