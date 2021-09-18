Tata Punch appears in leaked images, interiors revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 18, 2021, 12:15 am

Tata Punch's interior features leaked

Tata Motors will soon launch its Punch micro-SUV in the Indian market. In the latest development, images of the car's cabin are doing the rounds online, revealing some of the design highlights and features. According to the photos, there will be blue and white accents, a semi-digital instrument console, and a 'floating' infotainment panel inside the cabin. Here are more details.

Exteriors

It will have rear door handles integrated into the C-pillars

The Tata Punch will be built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform. It will have a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a large air dam, sleek headlights, and LED DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, rear door handles concealed in the C-pillars , heavy body cladding, squared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information

An 83hp engine will fuel the car

The Tata Punch is rumored to be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor that will generate 83hp of maximum power and come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. A turbocharged mill and an AMT gearbox are expected to be offered later.

Interiors

There will be multiple airbags for safety

The Tata Punch will offer a spacious 5-seater cabin with white accents on the dashboard, blue highlights around the AC vents, cruise control, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It will likely house a semi-digital instrument cluster and a Harman Kardon 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD should be provided for the safety of the passengers.

Information

How much will it cost?

At present, information pertaining to the pricing of the Tata Punch is unclear. However, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival against Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100.