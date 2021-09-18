Yamaha celebrates 1964 Belgian GP victory with limited edition YZF-R3

Yamaha YZF-R3 limited edition motorcycle breaks cover

Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled the YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition sports bike. It has been introduced in honor of the company's first victory at the Belgian GP event in 1964 and costs $5,499 (roughly Rs. 4.04 lakh). The limited edition motorbike gets a special livery while retaining the mechanicals of the standard YZF-R3 bike. Here's our roundup.

Design

It weighs 170kg

The Yamaha YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition features a striking design with a fully-faired body, Red and White chain-block livery, gold forks, an exclusive badging on the airbox cover, a stepped-up seat, and a split headlamp cluster. It also houses a raised windscreen, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 10-spoke cast aluminium wheels. The bike has a kerb weight of 170kg.

Information

A liquid-cooled engine fuels the two-wheeler

The Yamaha YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition draws power from a 321cc, liquid-cooled, inline 2-cylinder motor which comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox for transmission. The company has not revealed the power figures as of now.

Safety

Disc brakes are offered for the rider's safety

The Yamaha YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a preload adjustable mono-cross single shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition: Pricing and availability

The Yamaha YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition has been priced at $5,499 (roughly Rs. 4.04 lakh) and will be up for purchase in limited numbers from February next year.