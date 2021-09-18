Kawasaki announces 2022 Z900 SE motorbike with higher-spec components

2022 Kawasaki Z900 SE launched at around Rs. 10.9 lakh

Japanese auto giant Kawasaki has launched a more capable SE model of its Z900 motorcycle. It costs £10,749 (roughly Rs. 10.9 lakh) and comes with a better suspension and upgraded brakes. Rest of its specifications remain the same as the standard Z900 bike, such as a TFT instrument panel, a 948cc engine, and other electronic riding aids. Here's our roundup.

It has an all-LED lighting and rides on 17-inch wheels

The 2022 Kawasaki Z900 SE sits on a high-tensile steel frame and features an aggressive design with a muscular fuel tank, a split-style stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust. It sports an all-LED setup for lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled fully-digital TFT instrument display which supports smartphone connectivity via the RIDEOLOGY app. The bike has a kerb weight of 212kg and rides on 17-inch wheels.

A 123hp engine fuels the naked sports bike

The 2022 Kawasaki Z900 SE is powered by a 948cc, liquid-cooled motor that generates 123hp of power at 9,500rpm and 98.6Nm of peak torque at 7,700rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki Traction Control ensures the rider's safety

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 Kawasaki Z900 SE gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and Kawasaki Traction Control for improved handling. It offers Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider riding modes. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by preload adjustable inverted forks on the front and Ohlins S46 gas-charged monoshock on the rear.

How much does it cost?

In the UK, the 2022 Kawasaki Z900 SE has been priced at £10,749 (roughly Rs. 10.9 lakh). If and when the tourer debuts in India, it will carry a premium of around Rs. 1.5 lakh over the standard Z900, which costs Rs. 8.42 lakh (ex-showroom).